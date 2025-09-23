Frankenstein: Guillermo Del Toro In Conversation With Ken Sanders At Benefit For The Los Angeles Public Library

Guillermo Del Toro is sharing scenes from his adaptation of Frankenstein at a benefit October 3 for the Los Angeles Public Library.

Academy Award–winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro is sharing scenes from his highly anticipated adaptation of the 1818 Mary Shelley classic Frankenstein

- Guillermo Del ToroHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In advance of the Hollywood premiere of Frankenstein, Academy Award–winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro is sharing scenes from his highly anticipated adaptation of the 1818 Mary Shelley classic and discussing making the film with antiquarian bookseller Ken Sanders. Hosted by Netflix in association with Rare Books LA and the Library Foundation of Los Angeles, proceeds from this special event will benefit the Library Foundation of Los Angeles (LFLA) in its mission to provide critical support for the Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL), including the long-term recovery of the LAPL Palisades Branch, which was destroyed in the January fires.Fulfilling his lifelong dream, Del Toro adapted Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.“Mary Shelley's masterpiece is rife with questions that burn brightly in my soul: existential, tender, savage, doomed questions that only burn in a young mind and only adults and institutions believe they can answer. For me, only monsters hold the secrets I long for." - Guillermo Del ToroThe benefit will be held on Friday, October 3, beginning at 6:00 pm. in Hollywood. Tickets are $250 and patrons receive a movie poster, bookmark and a pair of tickets for Rare Books LA Union Station, an antiquarian book fair being held October 4-5 and featuring a monstrous selection of rare books, maps, fine prints, book arts, and more. With support from AbeBooks, more than 50 exhibitors from London, New York, and everywhere in between will fill the Ticket Concourse at LA Union Station with an electrifying array of first editions and other historical material. Attendees are encouraged to hop onboard Metrolink, Metro Rail, or Amtrak for this transit-friendly book fair.For those unable to attend the fundraiser, Rare Books LA is offering a Frankenstein Fundraiser ticket for $40, which includes two-day admission to the book fair, a movie poster, and a limited-edition bookmark from Netflix, as well as an entry into a drawing to win a pair of tickets for the Hollywood premiere of the film in October. 100% of the profits will benefit the library. For more information and tickets, visit“We are thrilled to bring the rare book community together to celebrate the legacy of Mary Shelley and the artistry of Guillermo Del Toro for such a worthy cause,” said Rare Books LA Director of Operations Jodi Tolan.“Uniting communities through a shared love of storytelling, in all its forms, is one of many important facets of the library experience,” said Stacy Lieberman, president and CEO of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles.“We're honored to join these two inspiring creatives and other rare book lovers to support the incredible resource that the Los Angeles Public Library continues to be in our city.”Rare Books LA Union Station takes place at 800 N. Alameda Street and is open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, October 4, and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, October 5.For more information and tickets, visit .

Jennifer Johnson

Rare Books LA

+1 626-634-0075

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.