Reporting Of Transactions Made By Members Of The Board Of Directors Or Executives Or Their Closely Associated Persons


2025-09-23 09:31:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, FirstFarms A/S, CVR-no. 28 31 25 04, (” FirstFarms ”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executives in FirstFarms or their closely associated persons in FirstFarms' shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Reference is made to the attached form.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information
Please visit our website or contact Co-CEO Michael Hyldgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachments

  • (28) Reporting of transactions - PDMR - Wefri
  • (28) PDMR - Wefri

