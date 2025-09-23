Reporting Of Transactions Made By Members Of The Board Of Directors Or Executives Or Their Closely Associated Persons
Reference is made to the attached form.
Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S
For further information
Please visit our website or contact Co-CEO Michael Hyldgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.
About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.
Attachments
-
(28) Reporting of transactions - PDMR - Wefri
(28) PDMR - Wefri
