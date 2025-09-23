Global Experts Unite in Sathya Sai Grama for Landmark Medical Symposium, Paving Way for Equitable Healthcare Worldwide
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) - Symposium on “Genomics & Immunotherapy” hosted by Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research unveils breakthroughs in affordable gene therapies, AI-powered diagnostics, and compassionate healthcare
Medical innovation took the spotlight as the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research hosted a groundbreaking symposium on “Genomics & Immunotherapy” at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli, Karnataka. The event brought together leading scientists and visionaries from around the world to celebrate transformative advancements in affordable antibody engineering, gene therapies, and biomedical technology.
The symposium emphasised the human stories behind these scientific achievements, showcasing how progress in immunotherapy and genomics can bring hope to families facing life-threatening illnesses, especially in areas with limited resources.
The event drew over 500 attendees, comprising physicians, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from India, Canada, the United States, and other countries. The hybrid event included in-person sessions at Sathya Sai Grama and broader participation through a global livestream. It provided an exciting setting for collaboration that aims to impact the future of healthcare for underserved communities.
Highlights of the event included compelling keynote presentations by Dr Sachdev Sidhu (Canada), who spoke on frontiers in antibody engineering, and Dr Shane Miersch, who is well known for his pioneering work in phage display platforms. Dr Ron Geyer's discussion on immuno-oncology and Dr C.N. Ramchand's schema for bridging discovery to therapy in India sparked conversations and energised participants with respect to translational medicine.
The symposium's influence was further amplified by a keynote address delivered by Padma Bhushan Prof. T. Ramasamy, a former Secretary of Science & Technology, who emphasised India's capacity to democratise advanced therapies. The symposium also featured lively panel discussions: one panel distinctively addressed next-generation immunotherapy infrastructure and another highlighted the transformational role of applied AI across genomics medicine by a variety of experts from IIT Madras, global research institutes and emerging startups.
Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder and CEO of SMSIMSR remarked, “This gathering has ignited a collective commitment to making cutting-edge medicine available to all, regardless of economic barriers. By studying the root causes of non-communicable diseases, especially in the Asian population, the collective outcome of this symposium can be the greatest service to the humanity. By making Immunotherapy treatment accessible for every patient who needs it without any discrimination, we can create a world of equality, fairness and justice for all.”
Beyond a scientific forum, the symposium embodied the humanitarian vision of its founder, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, whose One World One Family Mission—active in 100 countries—provides free healthcare, education, and nutrition to millions worldwide. Attendees described it as a turning point that could accelerate patient-centred medicine and foster global collaboration to make advanced care accessible to all.
