Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share
|Banks
|Investment Management
|Life Insurance
|Utilities & Other
| Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank
| AGF Management Ltd.
IGM Financial Inc.
| Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.
| BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp.
TC Energy Corp.
Power Financial Corp.
TMX Group Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (PDV)
|$0.07717
|Preferred Share (PDV.A)
|$0.06083
|Record Date:
|September 30, 2025
|Payable Date:
|October 10, 2025
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
| ...
