Russia Set to Unveil Personalized Cancer Vaccine
(MENAFN) Russian cancer patients will soon have access to a groundbreaking domestically developed vaccine, designed specifically for their individual genetic profiles. This announcement was made by Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, as reported by media.
The vaccine, a personalized treatment aimed at targeting malignant tumors, leverages the patient’s unique genetic makeup to enhance its precision. Built using advanced artificial intelligence, the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology enables a highly customized approach to cancer therapy, potentially offering greater effectiveness against tumors.
“All documentation was submitted to the Ministry of Health some time ago and we hope that the Herzen Institute, the Blokhin Center, and our institute will soon receive approval to begin production of the first vaccine types personalized against melanoma,” Gintsburg confirmed during a roundtable discussion.
He further revealed that patient groups have already been established, their genetic data analyzed, and that researchers are prepared to begin treatments "within a month or a month and a half."
In an earlier statement, Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency, emphasized that the vaccine had shown high effectiveness in preclinical trials and is now poised for clinical use.
The initial phase will involve 60 melanoma patients, who will be split between the Herzen Moscow Oncology Research Institute and the Blokhin National Medical Research Center of Oncology, where they will be the first to receive the mRNA-based treatment.
Known globally for developing Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Gamaleya Institute is also exploring similar mRNA technology for an HIV vaccine, expanding the reach of this innovative treatment approach beyond cancer.
