AAMI Foundation Awards Grants To Hospital, University Research Teams

Grants will support research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Maryland, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AAMI Foundation today announces the recipients of the latest group of Mary K. Logan Research Grants . These three university and hospital projects align with the overall mission of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) to promote the safe and effective use of health technology for the purpose of securing optimal patient outcomes. Congratulations to the research teams at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), the Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and the University of Maryland.

CHOP Study on Bag Mask Ventilation of Pediatric Patients

Elizabeth Hyde, MD, MSE, FAAP, Pediatric Critical Care Fellow Physician at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), will lead a team of researchers to fill a gap in the literature of an objective, reliable, bag mask valve (BMV) quality in pediatric patients.

This study is of immense importance, as bag mask valve ventilation is a cornerstone of life-threatening respiratory failure management and a critical step prior to intubation or safe placement of a breathing tube. Further, respiratory failure is the leading cause for admission to pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) and impacts more than 40,000 children in the United States annually.

The technique for BMV use involves fitting a mask over the patient's face and manually delivering breaths by squeezing a bag. Failure to provide high-quality BMV ventilation dramatically increases the risk of complications during intubation, ranging in severity from low oxygen levels to cardiac arrest. Building on existing academic literature, this study aims to pioneer a machine-learning-driven BMV assessment tool that can provide an objective measure of BMV quality for pediatric patients. This study is expected to be completed by mid-2026.



University of Massachusetts Amherst Researchers to Study IV Infusion and Smart Pumps

Researchers at the Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, led by Karen Giuliano, PhD, RN, MBA, will produce novel research to help improve the practice of IV infusion.

Despite the importance of IV infusion and the significant safety issues, minimal research is available to improve this high-risk practice. The Marieb Center already has an IV Smart Pump Laboratory and a long-standing program of IV Smart Pump research focused on usability, safety, and accuracy alongside a national group of research collaborators.

The study, entitled The Use of Eye-tracking Technology to Measure Cognitive-Behavioral Processes During IV Smart Pump Programming, will support the development of relevant, evidence-based clinical practice recommendations and to inform IV Smart Pump technology innovation. The researchers expect to complete the study by mid-2026.

University of Maryland Study on Medical Device Polymeric Materials Subject to Sterilization

Led by principal investigator Mohamad Al-Sheikhly, Ph.D., of the University of Maryland's Department of Materials Science and Engineering, this study seeks to assess one promising alternative to ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization.

Entitled A Comprehensive Investigation into the Compatibility of Medical Device Polymeric Materials Subject to Sterilization Modalities for Update of the TIR17, the study will be conducted in collaboration with industry partners from Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Noxilizer.

Polymeric materials representing nine polymer“classes” relevant to the medical device industry will be subjected to sterilization via hydrogen peroxide. Prior to and upon exposure to the sterilization modalities by the industry partners, the polymeric materials will be characterized at the University of Maryland, College Park using a comprehensive series of quantitative methods.

The study aims to deliver a comprehensive analysis of the characterization methods, mechanisms of the effects of hydrogen peroxide sterilization to enhance AAMI TIR17: 2024; Compatibility of materials subject of sterilization and contribute to a future strategic plan for sterilization for use by the healthcare manufacturing industry. The study is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

Join the AAMI Foundation in congratulating the worthy recipients of these Mary K. Logan Research Grants and wishing them well as they commence their efforts to bring new knowledge to the health technology field and support optimal patient outcomes!

