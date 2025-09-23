Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abbas Calls Recognizing Palestine “Necessary Step”


2025-09-23 08:54:55
(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hailed the acknowledgment of a Palestinian state by six additional nations as “a significant and necessary step” toward attaining a just and enduring peace.

According to statements reported by an official news agency, Abbas expressed his approval of the formal recognition of the independent and sovereign state of Palestine by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and Andorra during a UN conference on the two-state solution on Monday.

“These recognitions represent a significant and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in line with legitimate UN resolutions,” Abbas remarked.

He emphasized that “the recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, freedom, and the embodiment of their independence” would facilitate progress toward the implementation of the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The president highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to allow the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, alongside the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave.

Abbas also reaffirmed “all the commitments and reforms undertaken by the State of Palestine” in this context.

Following the recent recognitions, the number of UN member states officially acknowledging the state of Palestine has increased to 159 out of 193.

