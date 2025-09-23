Abbas Calls Recognizing Palestine “Necessary Step”
(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hailed the acknowledgment of a Palestinian state by six additional nations as “a significant and necessary step” toward attaining a just and enduring peace.
According to statements reported by an official news agency, Abbas expressed his approval of the formal recognition of the independent and sovereign state of Palestine by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and Andorra during a UN conference on the two-state solution on Monday.
“These recognitions represent a significant and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in line with legitimate UN resolutions,” Abbas remarked.
He emphasized that “the recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, freedom, and the embodiment of their independence” would facilitate progress toward the implementation of the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict.
The president highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to allow the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, alongside the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave.
Abbas also reaffirmed “all the commitments and reforms undertaken by the State of Palestine” in this context.
Following the recent recognitions, the number of UN member states officially acknowledging the state of Palestine has increased to 159 out of 193.
According to statements reported by an official news agency, Abbas expressed his approval of the formal recognition of the independent and sovereign state of Palestine by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and Andorra during a UN conference on the two-state solution on Monday.
“These recognitions represent a significant and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in line with legitimate UN resolutions,” Abbas remarked.
He emphasized that “the recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, freedom, and the embodiment of their independence” would facilitate progress toward the implementation of the two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict.
The president highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to allow the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, alongside the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave.
Abbas also reaffirmed “all the commitments and reforms undertaken by the State of Palestine” in this context.
Following the recent recognitions, the number of UN member states officially acknowledging the state of Palestine has increased to 159 out of 193.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment