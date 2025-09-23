World Leaders Push for Reinforced UN Charter
(MENAFN) World leaders gathered on Monday at a special session of the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the global institution, urging a renewed dedication to multilateralism and the foundational principles of the UN Charter.
The session’s theme, "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development, and human rights," was underscored by multiple speakers, who stressed the critical need to bolster the UN Charter—created from the ashes of global conflict. The one-hour event blended historical reflection with urgent calls for action.
In his remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the core values of the United Nations are facing unprecedented threats, citing escalating conflicts, widespread hunger, and worsening climate chaos.
"To meet these challenges, we must not only defend the United Nations, we must strengthen it," Guterres asserted, highlighting reform initiatives such as the Pact for the Future and the UN80 process. "The only way forward is together. Let us rise to this moment with clarity, courage, and conviction. And let us realize the promise of peace."
UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock emphasized that the UN’s 80th year marks a pivotal crossroads. "We must choose the right path; to show the world that we can be better together," she declared, adding that the notion of "better together" transcends a slogan—it is a deep, hard-won commitment for the next eight decades.
Three distinguished speakers—former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, and acclaimed journalist Maria Ressa—also delivered poignant calls for urgent action on key global challenges, including peace, sustainable development, and the integrity of information.
Sirleaf warned that "commemoration without candor is unaffordable," stressing the need for concrete commitments to protect civilians and empower youth in the face of mounting global challenges.
Brundtland highlighted that over 80 percent of the Sustainable Development Goals are off track, emphasizing the UN’s indispensable role in addressing climate change and achieving gender equality.
Ressa, who has long been a vocal advocate for truth in media, cautioned against an "information Armageddon" fueled by disinformation and artificial intelligence. She termed the battle for information integrity as "the mother of all battles."
As the session wrapped up, it was clear: The future of the UN—and the world—hinges on collective action and a renewed commitment to the institution’s founding principles.
