UKMTO Reports Blast Close to Ship in Red Sea

2025-09-23 08:26:19
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced on Tuesday that an explosion occurred near a ship traveling in the Red Sea.

According to the authority, reports indicated a splash followed by the noise of an explosion close to the vessel, positioned east of Yemen’s Aden.

It further stated that there were no injuries or structural harm to the ship, while the event is still under review.

The Red Sea serves as one of the globe’s busiest waterways for the transport of petroleum and energy supplies.

Yemen’s Houthi faction has been attacking Israel-related cargo vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as a gesture of support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 65,300 individuals have lost their lives due to a devastating Israeli offensive since October 2023.

The UKMTO, functioning under the Royal Navy's Maritime Trade Information Centre, has a key responsibility in facilitating communication between commercial vessels and naval forces in areas prone to maritime threats.

