Iran Targets China as Primary Tourism Partner
(MENAFN) Iran is setting its sights on China as its primary tourism partner, according to Reza Salehi Amiri, the Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. His comments, reported by a news agency on Monday, emphasize the country's ambition to capture a larger share of the booming outbound Chinese tourism market.
“We should claim our share of this market,” Salehi Amiri said, pointing to the substantial number of Chinese tourists traveling abroad each year. He also highlighted that Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, is actively pursuing this goal.
Earlier this month, Salehi Amiri remarked that the growing diplomatic ties between the two nations should result in a greater influx of Chinese tourists to Iran.
To facilitate this, Iran introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens in July 2019 and has also trained numerous Chinese-speaking tour guides. Additionally, the country has developed Chinese-language catalogs to enhance visitors' understanding of its rich culture, particularly at museums and historical sites.
