Devexperts Strengthens Middle East Presence With Week-Long Networking Program In Saudi Arabia

Riyadh - Devexperts, the software developer for the global capital markets industry, is expanding its presence in the Middle East with a renewed focus on Saudi Arabia.

While progressing a number of projects in the country, Devexperts is also working on expanding its local network. Team members will be attending both Jeddah Fintech Week from 16-17 November, and Seamless Saudi Arabia from 17-19 November, as part of a Saudi Arabia-dedicated networking program this Autumn.

Saudi Arabia is a growing regional hub for finance in the Middle East, with the country currently investing significantly in the infrastructure necessary to attract and retain financial services firms looking to set up and / or expand in the wider Gulf region.

Devexperts, which has 20+ years of specialist experience in developing trading technology, offers software consulting and development services to financial firms, with a focus on trading platforms, matching engines, and exchange solutions.

The decision to invest in a week of networking initiatives in Saudi Arabia, was taken with a view to expanding Devexperts' book of contacts in the country at this strategically significant time.

Selim Kassab, Vice President of Business Development for the MENA region at Devexperts, says:“The Middle East has become a significant area of growth for us - we see the region developing as a financial hub and the relevance of our services for many of the firms setting up there is clear. There is great synergy between our product offering and what firms in the Middle East are looking to achieve, with many aiming to establish themselves at the forefront of the capital markets industry.

Kassab, continues:“We are excited to be working with an increasing number of these, including in Saudi Arabia. With a view to expanding on this, our team will be spending a week in Saudi Arabia this Autumn and attending two of the major industry events being held. We look forward to meeting new contacts and making new connections as we continue to develop our presence in Saudi Arabia, and of course the wider Middle East region.”