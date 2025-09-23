FDATA Welcomes Karim Nanji To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Nanji, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Financial Data and Technology Association ("FDATA").

FDATA is a global industry body dedicated to promoting customer-permitted access to financial data, supporting innovation and competition in financial services while protecting consumer interests. As a board member, Mr. Nanji will contribute his expertise in serving underbanked and credit-challenged consumers in Canada and the United States and help guide FDATA's advocacy on open-banking and consumer data rights.

"I'm honored to join FDATA's Board at a pivotal moment for our industry," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite Insights Inc. "FDATA has been a critical voice in ensuring consumers and small businesses can securely access and share their financial data. I look forward to contributing Inverite's perspective as we continue driving innovation, inclusion, and competition in financial services."

Steve Boms, Executive Director of FDATA, welcomed Mr. Nanji's appointment: "Karim's deep expertise in building trustworthy, customer-permissioned solutions that support financial access and inclusion will be a great asset to our Board. His hands-on experience in secure bank connectivity and fraud prevention will be invaluable as FDATA works with policymakers in the United States and Canada to establish a modern framework for open finance."

Mr. Nanji has served as CEO of Inverite since 2019, guiding the company's growth as a Canadian pioneer in real-time bank verification, risk insights, and identity tools. He previously held senior leadership roles at Progressa, TIO Networks Corp. (acquired by PayPal), and CustomHouse (acquired by Western Union Business Solutions). Mr. Nanji holds an MBA in Management of Technology from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of British Columbia.

With his election, Mr. Nanji joins a diverse group of fintech and financial services executives on the FDATA Board of Directors, collectively guiding the association's advocacy to protect consumer data rights and foster a competitive, innovative financial ecosystem.

About FDATA

FDATA is a trade association representing more than 30 financial technology companies and consumer-permissioned data access platforms. FDATA works with policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders to advance open finance frameworks that empower consumers and small businesses to securely access and share their own financial data.

For further information about FDATA, please visit:

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 30 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumers requests, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inveriteinsights .