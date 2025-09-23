Mobile-Health Network Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) -("" or ""), a leading AI-powered digital healthcare platform provider, today announced a one-for-five reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares ("common stock"), which will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The Company's common stock will continue to trade under its existing trading symbol, MNDR, on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on September 25, 2025, with the new CUSIP number G62264 125.

The Reverse Stock Split, which was approved by MNDR's shareholders via online platforms and by mail on September 11, will reduce the number of shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 4,684,779 to approximately 936,956, subject to adjustment due to the payment of cash in lieu of fractional shares. The number of authorized shares of common stock will be changed from 781,250,000 shares of common stock to 156,250,000 shares of common stock. The par value per share of common stock will be changed from $0.000032 to 0.00016.

VStock Transfer, LLC ("VStock"), which is acting as the transfer agent for the Reverse Stock Split, will provide notice to stockholders of record, issue post-split shares in paperless "book-entry" form, and hold the shares in an account set up for each respective shareholder without the need for shareholder action. Shareholders with certificated shares of the Company's common stock will receive a letter of transmittal from VStock with instructions on how to surrender certificates representing pre-split shares, which will become book-entry shares post-Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders owning shares in "street name" or via a broker, bank, trust, or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, subject to the particular processes of such broker, bank, trust, or other nominee, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

Additional information regarding the Reverse Stock Split is available in the Company's proxy statement filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 25, 2025, a copy of which is available at and on the Company's website.

"We are gratified to have completed this reverse stock split," said Co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng. "Retaining our Nasdaq listing, we believe, will be a significant advantage in furthering our company's strategic objectives going forward."

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.