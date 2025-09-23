ADB Affirms Strategic Investment Role In Azerbaijan's Economy
“We cooperate with the government and local authorities, support the creation and enhancement of a business-friendly environment, and use every opportunity to assist local micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). In addition to financial instruments, we provide technical assistance to strengthen the capacity of local authorities and MSMEs,” Shabanov said.
The representative emphasized that private sector development, including support for MSMEs, remains a key focus for the bank.
“In all our operations and transactions, we consider multiple perspectives, including that of MSMEs, evaluating how our deals and investments benefit smaller market players. We believe private sector and MSME development is not just a formal requirement or a checkbox exercise but an economic analysis to assess how many micro and small enterprises are involved in infrastructure projects,” he added.
Azerbaijan became a member of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on October 29, 1999, with the establishment of its local representative office in Baku in November 2004. The collaborative synergy between Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank has strategically concentrated on infrastructural initiatives, encompassing energy and transportation sectors, as well as urban service enhancements to bolster the nation's developmental trajectory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment