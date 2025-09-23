Locus Technologies Successfully Completes SOC 1 And SOC 2 Audits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Locus maintains streak as the only EHS & ESG Software provider with both valid verifications of its own financials, operations, and security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, today announced the successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 1® and Type 2 SOC 2® audits as of July 31, 2025 for the period of July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. These rigorous type 2 audits and the subsequent third-party attestation reports provide further evidence of the company's leadership, integrity, and security in the EHS software, ESG reporting, and water data management markets. The audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

By adhering to the stringent requirements of System and Organization Controls (SOC) audits, Locus demonstrates its commitment to protecting sensitive customer data against cyber threats and operational failures. This proven commitment builds trust with customers, assuring them that their data is secure and managed according to the highest industry standards and helps Locus comply with various regulatory requirements.

“Organizations are struggling with software investment decisions made with faulty, biased information that proliferates online,” said Neno Duplan, Founder and CEO of Locus.“Our Type 2 SOC 1 and Type 2 SOC 2 verifications give companies the confidence they need to make the move to Locus, especially amid cybersecurity threats and an unstable climate of corporate consolidation in the EHS and ESG software markets. Locus remains independent-and independently verified.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

“Congratulations to Locus Technologies for earning their SOC 2 attestation, which is a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN.“It's great to work with organizations like Locus Technologies who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”

This certification demonstrates Locus Technologies' continued commitment to compliance and gives customers the assurance that required safeguards are in place to protect their data.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management and ESG reporting in 1997 and remains the longest serving pure-play SaaS provider in the sector. Organizations ranging from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations rely on Locus to manage more than half a billion environmental records worldwide. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. With industry-leading methods for data intake, artificial intelligence, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations - where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley in California. To learn more, visit .

