Digital assault results in delays at Heathrow airports

2025-09-23 08:00:01
(MENAFN) On Saturday, multiple European airports including Heathrow got struck by postponement following a cyber-assault impacting a digital check-in as well as baggage system.

Multiple flights got postponed as a "technical issue", affecting software which was distributed to many airlines.

A cyber-assault on Friday night resulted in travelers being checked in and boarded manually, stated by Brussels Airport. In addition, Berlin's Brandenburg Airport stated prolonged delays because of the issue.

The company that owns software provider Collins Aerospace known as RTX, stated that it was "aware of a cyber-related disruption" to its network in "select airports", and that it was working to fix the problem swiftly.

"The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations," the firm added.

It stated that the Muse software had been impacted as it permits several airlines to use the very same check-in desks and boarding ports at an airport, instead of requesting an exclusive one.

