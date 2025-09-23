UK Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course: Negotiate And Draft Clear And Concise Commercial Agreements That Meet Today's Challenges (London, United Kingdom - Oct 27Th - Oct 28Th, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities lie in providing training programs that enhance drafting skills for creating clear and effective commercial agreements. This addresses legal risks and costly disputes, offering practical benefits like skill expansion and risk management, essential for adapting to modern commercial challenges.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course (London, United Kingdom - Oct 27th - Oct 28th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.

With this in mind, we have developed this modular and comprehensive multi-part programme that focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before.

Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.

Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.

Practical interactive learning style

This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.

Benefits of attending

By attending this programme you will:



Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights

Consider the purpose and effect of typical boilerplate clauses and how you can leverage value for your organisation through clearer drafting

Get to grips with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied

Expand your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause

Understand the risks that can be created through poor drafting in practical exercises under the guidance of the expert

Discuss any disputes or issues you are facing with colleagues from other organisations to gain new ideas and perspectives

Understand the pitfalls and pluses to applying an effective standard structure and format to every contract

Master practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements

Examine special contractual arrangements and letters of intent

Learn how to interpret variations and time-is-of-the-essence clauses

Clarify the distinction between 'best endeavours' and 'reasonable endeavours' - essential terminology in commercial contracts

Get up to date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses, and how they can be used to manage your exposure

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for those who want to enhance their practical drafting skills and who have a knowledge of the law, including:



In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Commercial and contracts directors and managers

Procurement personnel

Compliance officers Company secretaries

Key Topics Covered:

Contract interpretation



Systems of law

Civil law vs common law approaches to drafting

Precedent (and some Latin)

Interpretation and construction

Clarity and ambiguity: Arnold v Britton, Wood v Capita Insurance

Ambiguity: Investors Compensation Scheme v West Bromwich

Classical contract interpretation (six canons)

Modern contract interpretation (ten principles)

The effect of Brexit on contract drafting and interpretation

Admissible background Private dictionary principles

How do you form a contract? PART 1



Ingredients to form a contract

Classical



Offer



Acceptance



Consideration



Battle of the forms

Other elements in formation Sui generis formation

How do you form a contract? PART 2



Distinctions between negotiations and contracts



Have you accidentally formed a contract while negotiating?





The six steps of Pagnan Freres





'Subject to contract' 'Without prejudice'

Commercial contract format and structure



Splitting form from content

Form



Law and custom



Tone and format



Deed or under hand?



Drafting techniques





Mapping: free drafting (when you have no precedent)

Mapping: tied drafting (when you have a starting point) Structures of typical commercial contracts

Terms: implied, express and standard PART 1



Implied terms



Three types



The 2015 revision Plus 1

Terms: implied, express and standard PART 2



Express terms



Time is of the essence



Best endeavours clauses



Reasonable endeavours



Nuances and efforts

The obligation spectrum

Meaning of standard terminology



Reasonable



Substantial Material

Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff PART 1

Practical tips

Drafting techniques: the hard stuff and not well-known stuff PART 2



Differences between 'shall do', 'will do', 'endeavour to do'

Understanding WCI and why you cannot draft contracts without them

Differences between warranties, undertakings and representations Differences between warranties and indemnities

Exclusion and limitation clauses



Myths about liability clauses

Internationally accepted practice

Economic rationale for this area of law

The liability protection spectrum

Jurisdictional differences

Factors affecting liability. or not

Negotiating liability clauses: risks and responsibilities

The ACE principle

Acceptance of risk

Capping of risk

Exclusion of risk

Arguments used by each side when negotiating

Drafting a liability clause: tips, tricks and techniques Indirect and consequential loss: the changing position since 2017

Introduction to boilerplate

A functional methodology

Transferring contractual rights and obligations



Transferring rights



Assignment



Novation



Other transfers

An exercise: in the real world

Third-party rights



Privity



Some history



Practical examples



The new rules Drafting issues and traps

Welded boilerplate



Interpretation



Importance



Start vs finish



Headings and titles

Usual interpretation clauses

Notice and communications



Purpose of a clause



Problematic clauses

Relevant case law

Waiver



Purpose



Effect



Clause



How does it work?



Variation



The remedies addendum

The 2018 revision

Invalidity and severance



Purpose



Invalid clauses - and consequences



Blue pencil test



Repair



Clause

Bolt-ons

Force majeure



Purpose



Some history



A partisan view of risk



What is force majeure?



Effect



Procedure



Clause The court

Interest



Interest clauses



A clause: charging interest for late payment



Penalties and rates of interest



Force majeure and payments The importance of waiving rights - or not

Entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses



Entire agreement clauses



Purpose



Problem



A new purpose



The law



Drafting a clause

Documentary inclusion/exclusion

Governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses



Governing law



Jurisdiction Dispute resolution clauses

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900