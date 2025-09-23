Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Altimmune To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-09-23 07:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2025 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum
     Tuesday, September 30, 2025
    Fireside Chat at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
  • H.C. Wainwright Liver Disease Virtual Conference
    Tuesday, October 21, 2025
    Fireside Chat at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune
 Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Alcohol-associated Liver Disease (ALD) and obesity. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
...

