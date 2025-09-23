Midland Commences A Follow Up Program On Its New Discovery Of Gold-Zinc-Silver Mineralization At The Caniapisc Au Project, James Bay

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. () (is pleased to announce the start of a follow-up exploration program on its new discovery of gold, zinc, and silver on its Caniapisc Au project, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay and Caniapiscau regions. Midland is also pleased to announce map designation of two new projects in the same area. The Caniapisc Au project is wholly owned by Midland and consists of 296 exclusive exploration rights (“EER”) covering an area of 146 square kilometres. The Lac Bernard and Viau projects are also wholly owned by Midland and consists of 217 and 81 EER covering an area of 110 and 40 square kilometres, respectively.

Highlights :



Initiation of a September exploration program, including prospecting and a soil sampling program to cover the recent discovery of several clusters of Au-Zn-Mn-Ag and Au-Zn-Ag-(Pb)-bearing boulders (maximum of 14.3 g/t Au) coinciding with Au-Zn soil anomalies;

A 1,827-kilometres magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical survey is planned on the Caniapisc Au project;

Map designation of two new projects, Lac Bernard and Viau, in the Caniapisc Au project area, covering clusters of Au, Cu, Zn, or Mo lake bottom anomalies from the MRNF's regional database; A lake bottom sediment sampling survey covering parts of the Caniapisc Au, Lac Bernard and Viau projects has been completed. Results are pending.

The September exploration program on the Caniapisc Au project will include geological mapping combined with prospecting and a soil sampling program to follow up on the several recent Au-Zn-Mn-Ag and Au-Zn-Ag-(Pb)-bearing boulders identified during the 2025 summer program (see press release by Midland dated September 9, 2025). The 160 soil sampling program objectives are 1) to cover unsampled area of the project, and 2) to follow up with a tighter spacing several Au and Zn soil anomalies identified during the recent summer 2025 program (see press release by Midland dated September 9, 2025). An autumn 1,827-kilometres magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical survey is also planned to further assist in target generation on the project.

The positive exploration results from the summer 2025 program on the Caniapisc Au project (see press release by Midland dated September 9, 2025) prompted Midland to further evaluate and conduct a regional study to identify new exploration targets based on the recent metallic signatures identified on the project. Public regional geological, geophysical and geochemical data from the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts (“MRNF”) was used for the evaluation and led Midland to map designate two new projects near Caniapisc Au. The Lac Bernard project is located 30 kilometres south of Caniapisc Au and covers several Au, Cu, Mo, and Zn lake bottom anomalies located in an area showing a favourable magnetic complexity, as observed on the available federal magnetic data covering the region. Reconnaissance exploration work by Mines D'Or Virginia Inc. in 1996 identified the presence of five (5) anomalous gold boulders (0.10, 0.19, 0.26, 0.32, and 1.39 g/t Au) in the Lac Bernard area (1996 Public report GM54422, MRNF). The Viau project is located 16 kilometres west of Caniapisc Au and covers several Zn and Mo lake bottom anomalies located on a magnetic high that could represent the signature of a fluorite granite identified by the MRNF in the area. Two (2) reconnaissance selected grab samples, from the summer 2025 program, returned anomalous 25 and 32 ppb Au values in granitic boulders.

A higher resolution lake bottom sediment sampling program has been completed on parts of the Caniapisc Au, Lac Bernard and Viau projects to refine and generate exploration targets. The lake bottom samples are currently being treated and the results are pending.

Summer 2025 Results Summary

The 2025 summer exploration program on the Caniapisc Au project was successful in identifying several mineralized boulders with anomalous gold within a 2-kilometre radius up-ice from gold anomalies in till resampled in 2024 (see press releases by Midland dated May 20 and September 9, 2025). Out of a total of 159 selected grab samples, eight (8) yielded values above 1.00 g/t Au which included a 14.3 g/t Au value. Five (5) selected grab samples yielded Zn values greater than 1.0%, which also exhibit anomalous MnO values. Highlights of the summer campaign include 1) the identification of several distinct polymetallic metal assemblages, and 2) also Au-Cu and Au-dominated assemblages. The polymetallic assemblages identified are Au-Zn-Ag-Pb, Au-Zb-Mn-Ag, and Cu-Mo-Au-Ag and for the most part also coincide with Au-Zn-Mn soil anomalies which could suggest a near source. The Au-Cu and gold-dominant assemblages are found in various parts of the project and likely indicate another distinct source for gold mineralization. Three amphibolite boulders with this signature returned grades of 14.3, 3.29, and 2.87 g/t Au. The boulder that returned 3.29 g/t Au is anomalous in Zn and Pd and is located near an outcrop which also returned anomalous Au, Zn and Pb values, and could therefore indicate a proximal source (see press release by Midland dated September 9, 2025).

About the Caniapisc Au Project

The Caniapisc Au project lies south of the Caniapiscau Reservoir and is geologically located within the Ashuanipi Subprovince, a lesser-known and explored portion of the Archean Superior Province. The project is more specifically located in the Raynouard Complex, characterized by a 50 kilometre-long volcanosedimentary belt comprising bimodal volcanic sequences, metasedimentary rocks and iron formations. Historical exploration work, to the south of the Caniapisc Au project, highlights the potential of the Raynouard Complex with the presence of volcanogenic Cu-Zn-Ag-Au and porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization. The Caniapisc Au project is strategically located north of these showings, where a historical 2014 till sampling survey identified gold anomalies. Three (3) till samples, located within the perimeter of the project, returned up to 41 pristine, 66 modified, and 9 remodeled gold grains, which to our current knowledge have not been followed up extensively (2014 Public report GM67959, MRNF).

Quality Control

Rock samples from the project were analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by ICP-MS with 4-acid digestion for metals, and by standard fire assay on 30-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish for gold and by ICP-OES fusion for major elements (including MnO). Soil samples are processed and analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by neutron activation (namely for Au) and ICP-OES with 4-acid extraction (namely for Zn and Mn), after sieving to -177 microns. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the alternate use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples.

Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones.

Mineralization occurring at deposits and showings mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on projects held by Midland and mentioned in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Chief Geologist Jean-François Larivière, P.Geo., PhD, reviewed and approved this press release and the project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: ...

Website:

