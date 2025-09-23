Russian Agent Sentenced To 15 Years For Coordinating Strikes In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The conviction was based on evidence gathered by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ukrinform reports.

Investigators found that the perpetrator had coordinated missile, bomb, drone, and artillery attacks by Russian forces on frontline settlements in the region. The agent, recruited by Russia's GRU, was enlisted through a personal acquaintance-a choir singer at a UOC (MP) church-who fled to the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region and joined Russia's intelligence network. She served as the intermediary between the agent and his handler, facilitating his reconnaissance and sabotage activities.

The investigation revealed that the agent transmitted coordinates of civilian infrastructure and critical facilities to Russian forces. One of the most devastating attacks linked to his guidance occurred in late 2023, when Russian shelling targeted residential buildings in the village of Stepnohirsk. The assault killed a 43-year-old civilian and destroyed numerous private homes.

SBU counterintelligence officers detained the suspect in January 2024. During searches, they seized a smartphone containing an anonymous messenger chat used to communicate with the GRU contact.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed in collusion with a group).

As previously reported by Ukrinform, SBU counterintelligence also detained two Russian agents in the Kyiv region who were smuggling Ukrainian SIM cards to Russia for use in drones.

Photo credit: Freepik