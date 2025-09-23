Afghan Teen Stows Away To Delhi, Then Deported
New Delhi- A 13-year-old Afghan boy's“curiosity” brought him to Delhi from Afghanistan after he somehow managed to get inside the landing gear compartment of an aircraft that took off from Kabul, official sources said.
The incident was reported around 11 am on Sunday when KAM airlines flight number RQ-4401 reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a 2-hour journey. The teenager was, however, repatriated to Afghanistan on Sunday itself, on the same flight, sources said.
The airline authorities reported to the airport security control room about a 13-year-old boy who was found roaming near the flight after it touched down, they said.
The boy, a native of Kunduz city, was apprehended by the airline personnel and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, who brought him to Terminal 3 of the airport for questioning.
He told the officials that he sneaked into the Kabul airport and somehow managed to get inside the rear central landing gear compartment of the said aircraft. He said he did this out of curiosity, the sources said
After quizzing, the Afghan boy was sent back by the same flight that departed around 12:30 pm, they said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment