MP Launches AI Chatbot 'SUMAN SAKHI' To Empower Women's Health Access

Bhopal, Sep 23 (IANS) In a significant step toward digital healthcare, the Madhya Pradesh government has launched 'SUMAN SAKHI', an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot aimed at improving access to women's health information.

The initiative falls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Safe Motherhood Campaign and is being hailed as a major success in the state's public health strategy.

Developed by the National Health Mission (NHM) in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSeDC), the chatbot is designed to provide round-the-clock assistance in Hindi.

It offers pregnant women vital information on antenatal care, high-risk conditions, and government health and welfare schemes.

"This is a very significant initiative in Madhya Pradesh. Through SUMAN SAKHI, our sisters will be able to get timely and accurate health information," said Kailash Vijayvargiya, Urban Development Minister and government spokesperson.

The chatbot is accessible directly via WhatsApp, a platform widely used across Madhya Pradesh.

Officials say this choice was deliberate, aiming to reduce barriers to adoption by eliminating the need for separate applications or technical know-how.

In its first phase, 'SUMAN SAKHI' will respond to queries related to maternal health and pregnancy. Future updates will expand its scope to include other health and social welfare programmes for women.

The rollout will begin in select districts, with gradual expansion planned across the state.

The minister Vijayvargiya further emphasised the chatbot's role in bridging the information gap; "It will act as a support system for women in need of guidance on health schemes and pregnancy-related care."

The launch aligns with the state's 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign, reinforcing its commitment to women's health and family welfare.

Authorities said that 'SUMAN SAKHI' is among the first AI-based digital tools for women's health introduced at the state level in India.

By embedding AI into a familiar messaging platform, the government hopes to reach women who may not otherwise have regular access to healthcare providers, especially in rural and underserved areas.