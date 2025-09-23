Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj's Residences Raided Under Operation Numkhor. Know Why
In the Bhutanese language, the word 'Numkhor' translates to 'vehicle'. Customs raids were conducted at multiple locations, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode , and Malappuram. According to Customs officials, the operations follow reports of luxury vehicles being imported from Bhutan under the guise of second-hand vehicles, bypassing tax regulations. There are approximately 15 such cases of violation, they stated.
“The Indian law prohibits the import of second-hand vehicles. We have identified illegal importing that involves 10 to 15 violations, including forgeries on the Parivahan website of the Motor Vehicles department and our website,” The Hindu quoted Customs sources as saying.Also Read | Lokah Chapter 1 box office day 10: Dulquer Salmaan's film nears ₹75 cr mark
When questioned about searches at the homes of film stars, an official from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate stated that their vehicle documents were being reviewed.Also Read | 'The most gracious host,' says Dulquer Salmaan as he meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Authorities stated that the 'Numkhor' operation would proceed in several phases, concentrating on documentation, registration processes, and transport routes, NDTV reported. In coordination with the Motor Vehicles Department, Customs officials were conducting rigorous checks at leading car showrooms throughout the state, the report said.
The operation was being managed under the oversight of the Commissioner for Kerala and Lakshadweep. In addition to the officials involved, inspections were being conducted at the residences of businessmen in Kalamassery as well as at car dealerships in Malappuram and Kozhikode, according to reports.
On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was a producer on the recently released 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'.Customs raid in Vijaywada
Meanwhile, Customs officials in Vijayawada, together with Anti-Evasion officers from Guntur Central GST, uncovered a smuggling operation involving foreign-made cigarettes on January 20, The New Indian Express reported. Following a tip-off, the team conducted a raid at a private property in Ramavarappadu and confiscated 17.6 lakh Paris-brand cigarette sticks worth ₹1.76 crore.
The cigarettes, hidden in 88 HDPE sacks, did not carry the mandatory health warnings as required by the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. Two people were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962, and were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Special Judge for Economic Offences in Visakhapatnam, the report said.
