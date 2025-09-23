Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj's Residences Raided Under Operation Numkhor. Know Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukuraman and Dulquer Salmaan's residences were raided by the Customs Preventive wing on Tuesday, September 23, under 'Operation Numkhor', PTI reported, citing official sources. Customs conducted inspections at numerous locations in Kerala to identify people who were bringing vehicles from Bhutan into India using fake registrations to avoid paying taxes.

In the Bhutanese language, the word 'Numkhor' translates to 'vehicle'. Customs raids were conducted at multiple locations, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode , and Malappuram. According to Customs officials, the operations follow reports of luxury vehicles being imported from Bhutan under the guise of second-hand vehicles, bypassing tax regulations. There are approximately 15 such cases of violation, they stated.

“The Indian law prohibits the import of second-hand vehicles. We have identified illegal importing that involves 10 to 15 violations, including forgeries on the Parivahan website of the Motor Vehicles department and our website,” The Hindu quoted Customs sources as saying.

When questioned about searches at the homes of film stars, an official from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate stated that their vehicle documents were being reviewed.

Authorities stated that the 'Numkhor' operation would proceed in several phases, concentrating on documentation, registration processes, and transport routes, NDTV reported. In coordination with the Motor Vehicles Department, Customs officials were conducting rigorous checks at leading car showrooms throughout the state, the report said.

The operation was being managed under the oversight of the Commissioner for Kerala and Lakshadweep. In addition to the officials involved, inspections were being conducted at the residences of businessmen in Kalamassery as well as at car dealerships in Malappuram and Kozhikode, according to reports.

