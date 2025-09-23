Viral Videos Capture Situation In Kolkata As Heavy Rains Lead To Waterlogging, Scenes Of Deluge 'Flood' Social Media

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days ahead of Bengal's favourite festival, Durga Puja , Kolkata was submerged under water after rains wrecked havoc on the city in the intervening night between 22nd and 23rd September. Numerous videos posted on social media revealed the extent of waterlogging all around city.

At least seven people died from electrocution in the city.

Faced with a near breakdown of public life in the wake of an unprecedented overnight rains in recent memory in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts, the West Bengal government on Tuesday declared Puja holidays in state-run educational institutions two days ahead of schedule.

| Kolkata rain alert: Bay of Bengal low pressure likely to bring heavy rainfall Mamata blames CESC, 'Bihar and UP's water'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid the blame on power supplier CESC for the deaths, "Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but not modernise here? They should send people to the field and fix this."

Warning of further flooding, Banerjee said, "More water will come. There will be more waterlogging. There is high tide in the Ganga river from Mahalaya. Where will we pump out the water? There is no place to go, it will again have to go to the Ganga only. Where will we send this water? It is full of Bihar and UP's water."

| Kolkata Rain Live Updates: 7 dead, schools shut as heavy rains lash across city

Here we take a look at some of the scenes of deluge and social media reactions from the City of Joy right before the UN-recognised mega festival begins:

One X user shared a video from south Kolkata Ballygunje Phari area, saying,“Unbelievable scenes from Ballygunge Phari near Birla Mandir. In the last 20 years I've never seen flooding like this in this area. Climate, drainage or sheer negligence.”

“Forget low lying areas, places which are slightly on the elevated zones - are fully submerged. Parts of Kolkata received over 300 mm rainfall through the night. I pray for my city," another user said.

Check out more viral videos from the Kolkata rains:

Politics amid the deluge

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja, meanwhile, lashed out the BJP for targetting the Trinamool Congress over the flood-like situation in Kolkata. In a video message, she said, There is waterlogging in some parts of Kolkata and some people have lost their lives as well. Kolkata Municipal Corporation is doing its work. CM Mamata Banerjee is taking all possible steps to overcome this situation. BJP is just opposing the state government on social media. When there was waterlogging in Delhi and Gurugram, there was no action from the BJP. Today, they are speaking a lot about the situation in Kolkata. We condemn politicisation of such an issue..."

With agency inputs