Viral Videos Capture Situation In Kolkata As Heavy Rains Lead To Waterlogging, Scenes Of Deluge 'Flood' Social Media
At least seven people died from electrocution in the city.
Faced with a near breakdown of public life in the wake of an unprecedented overnight rains in recent memory in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts, the West Bengal government on Tuesday declared Puja holidays in state-run educational institutions two days ahead of schedule.Also Read | Kolkata rain alert: Bay of Bengal low pressure likely to bring heavy rainfall Mamata blames CESC, 'Bihar and UP's water'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has laid the blame on power supplier CESC for the deaths, "Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but not modernise here? They should send people to the field and fix this."
Warning of further flooding, Banerjee said, "More water will come. There will be more waterlogging. There is high tide in the Ganga river from Mahalaya. Where will we pump out the water? There is no place to go, it will again have to go to the Ganga only. Where will we send this water? It is full of Bihar and UP's water."Also Read | Kolkata Rain Live Updates: 7 dead, schools shut as heavy rains lash across city
Here we take a look at some of the scenes of deluge and social media reactions from the City of Joy right before the UN-recognised mega festival begins:
One X user shared a video from south Kolkata Ballygunje Phari area, saying,“Unbelievable scenes from Ballygunge Phari near Birla Mandir. In the last 20 years I've never seen flooding like this in this area. Climate, drainage or sheer negligence.”
“Forget low lying areas, places which are slightly on the elevated zones - are fully submerged. Parts of Kolkata received over 300 mm rainfall through the night. I pray for my city," another user said.
Check out more viral videos from the Kolkata rains:Politics amid the deluge
West Bengal minister Shashi Panja, meanwhile, lashed out the BJP for targetting the Trinamool Congress over the flood-like situation in Kolkata. In a video message, she said, There is waterlogging in some parts of Kolkata and some people have lost their lives as well. Kolkata Municipal Corporation is doing its work. CM Mamata Banerjee is taking all possible steps to overcome this situation. BJP is just opposing the state government on social media. When there was waterlogging in Delhi and Gurugram, there was no action from the BJP. Today, they are speaking a lot about the situation in Kolkata. We condemn politicisation of such an issue..."
With agency inputs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment