Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Anton Glotser As VP Of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology At XYRA Corp.

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a leading provider of advanced fluid processing and water treatment technologies, today announced the appointment of Anton Glotser as VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology at its subsidiary, XYRA Corp. This strategic appointment strengthens XYRA Corp.'s leadership team as the company advances its mission to identify and capitalize on unique opportunities in the crypto technologies market.

Recognized Leader in Blockchain and Crypto Technologies

Anton Glotser brings over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience with specialized expertise in blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and government relations. As the founder and CEO of DelNorte | DTV, Mr. Glotser has successfully secured first-of-its-kind government contracts to digitize, tokenize, and monetize government operations across multiple countries. His company has been recognized as one of the top 5 innovative tech companies in the USA by the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) and featured in Forbes Latin America's top 10 tech startups shaping the continent.

Strategic Expertise in Emerging Technologies

In his role as VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology, Mr. Glotser will leverage his extensive background in blockchain technology development and implementation to guide XYRA Corp.'s strategic initiatives. His expertise encompasses chain-agnostic blockchain solutions, real-world asset tokenization, and patent-pending technology development. Mr. Glotser has been instrumental in creating innovative solutions that bridge traditional industries with emerging crypto technologies, making him ideally positioned to identify breakthrough opportunities for XYRA Corp.

Government Relations and Regulatory Navigation

Mr. Glotser's unique experience in government relations and regulatory compliance provides XYRA Corp. with a significant competitive advantage. He has successfully navigated complex regulatory environments and established blockchain implementation frameworks with government entities. His testimony before the North Dakota Legislature in favor of blockchain technology legislation demonstrates his deep understanding of policy advocacy and regulatory compliance in the crypto space.

International Business Development Experience

With operations spanning the United States and Latin America, Mr. Glotser brings valuable international business development experience to XYRA Corp. His work in creating app store ecosystems for governments, particularly in El Salvador, showcases his ability to scale blockchain solutions across diverse markets and regulatory environments. This international perspective will be crucial as XYRA Corp. explores global opportunities in the crypto technologies sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anton Glotser as VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology at XYRA Corp.," said Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. "Anton's experience in blockchain technology development, government relations, and international business operations makes him the right person to lead our next steps in the crypto technologies space. His expertise in identifying and capitalizing on emerging opportunities, combined with his deep understanding of regulatory environments, will be instrumental in XYRA Corp.'s success."

"I am excited to join XYRA Corp. at this key moment for the crypto technologies market," said Anton Glotser, newly appointed VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology at XYRA Corp. "CTI's Cavitation Non-Thermal PlasmaTM offers a truly differentiated approach, and with XYRA's focus on crypto technologies, we have a strong foundation for success."

About Anton Glotser

Anton Glotser is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in business development, blockchain technology, and cryptocurrency. He is the founder and CEO of DelNorte | DTV, a blockchain-based technology company specializing in government digitization and real estate tokenization. Glotser has been involved in more than 20 startups and has expertise in fundraising, product development, and emerging technologies. He holds a BS in Business/Finance from Long Island University and is fluent in English, Russian, and Spanish. His work has been recognized by major industry organizations and featured in leading technology publications.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and Cavitation Non-Thermal PlasmaTM technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' 'should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to install as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the release date, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.