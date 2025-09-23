Andhra Fishermen Stage Protest Over Sea Pollution By Industrial Units

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 23 (IANS) Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district hit the roads on Tuesday to protest over pollution of the sea by the industrial units in the coastal area.

The fishermen and their family members blocked the road in Uppada in U. Kothapalli mandal. Holding placards and raising slogans, they registered their protest and demanded the shifting of the polluting units.

Tension gripped Uppada as the protestors blocked the road from both sides, bringing the traffic to a halt.

The Police and Revenue Departments had not given permission for the protest, but fishermen went ahead with the road blockade. The attempts by police to pacify the protestors and make them lift the blockade went in vain.

The fishermen alleged that the release of chemicals on the seashore by pharma companies is having an impact on marine life, affecting their livelihood.

They demanded that the authorities take action against polluting industrial units in the coastal area.

The fishermen also demanded compensation for every family in the Uppada coastal area.

A large number of fishermen from Uppada and adjoining villages participated in the protest. They made it clear that the protest will continue till a clear-cut assurance from the authorities.

They said the authorities should take immediate action to check sea pollution by the industries near the coast.

Women were carrying placards, demanding government act immediately to stop pollution.

The fishermen had also staged a huge protest on the issue in March last year. The protest had turned violent when fishermen of Konapapapeta set a couple of fishing boats on fire.

Fishermen of four villages had launched the protest against the pipeline laid by a pharma company in the sea. They alleged that the company has been releasing chemicals into the sea, which is resulting in the death of fish.

The villagers, dependent on fishing for a living, have been complaining of losing income. The fishermen said they have submitted a representation to the district administration several times, but in vain.