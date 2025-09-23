Tech Mahindra Unveils Techm Orion Marketplace, A Global Agentic AI Marketplace To Agentify Your Enterprise

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, today unveiled TechM Orion Marketplace , an Agentic AI marketplace that offers a robust ecosystem of intelligent, autonomous and action-oriented AI agents that collaborate, evolve, adapt, and scale. TechM Orion Marketplace is engineered to centralize AI governance, reduce the cognitive load on employees, and enable AI agents to operate autonomously across complex workflows.

TechM Orion Marketplace leverages advanced Agentic AI frameworks, large language models (LLMs), and machine learning algorithms to provide customized solutions for a wide range of enterprise applications across industries. It empowers agents with faster time-to-value, reduces operational costs, ensures sustained competitive advantage and unlocks measurable business impact. It further ensures intelligent automation is deployed with the right governance while providing scalable AI solutions that continuously learn from process data to accurately predict future scenarios and outcomes.

said,“Most enterprises today are seeking true autonomy where systems can think, act, and adapt. That is exactly what TechM Orion Marketplace delivers. It transforms how organizations view AI from a rule-based engine to an intelligent force capable of driving strategic outcomes. Whether it's small agentic experiments or orchestrating enterprise-wide AI strategies, our Marketplace brings them all under one intelligent, secure, and collaborative ecosystem. It's a step forward to help businesses enter a new era of enterprise autonomy.”

Tech Mahindra launched its TechM Orion platform in July 2025. The introduction of TechM Orion Marketplace marks the next leap forward, showcasing the organization's rapidly evolving suite of agentic AI offerings. TechM Orion Marketplace offers global enterprises AI-powered voice agents and real-time query resolution, enabling agents to make autonomous decisions, adapt, and collaborate in real time. This drives operational excellence, improves productivity, and minimizes errors without constant human intervention.

said,“TechM Orion Marketplace delivers Agentic AI in an agile, adaptive, scalable, autonomous, and cost-effective mode for clients across vertical/industries looking to transform their business processes. This is Scale at SpeedTM – promised and delivered. TechM Orion Marketplace helps augment Agentic AI by offering agile, adaptive, high quality, scalable, autonomous and cost-effective solutions for enterprises across vertical/industries that want to transform their business processes, reduce complexity and improve competitive advantage.

The development of TechM Orion Marketplace is a strategic extension of Tech Mahindra's focus on platform-led, AI-first solutions. It aligns closely with Tech Mahindra's“AI Delivered Right” philosophy, prioritizing enterprise-grade AI that is ethical, responsible, and results-oriented. With this Marketplace, Tech Mahindra strengthens its commitment to helping enterprises stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 148,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at SpeedTM imperatives, please visit

