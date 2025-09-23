Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Luxurious House Has Personal Rooms For Sister Ridhima & Family

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Bollywood star choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan is ruling the roost with her fun vlogs. The director who, along with her star chef Dilip visits celebrity homes to give fans a sneak peek into their lives and houses, recently visited Ranbir Kapoor's sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Mumbai house.

While interacting with Farah, Riddhima spoke about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new luxurious house. She revealed that there is one entire floor dedicated for Neetu Kapoor and big rooms for herself and her family.“There is one entire room for me, another room for me and my husband Bharat. There is another separate room for my daughter Samaira”, said Riddhima.

To this Farah questioned if all the rooms were on the same floor as Neetu Kapoors. Riddhima nodding in affirmation stated that her mother Neetu Kapoor wanted for children as close as possible to her. For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir's new abode is probably one of their most expensive investments. The entire building that is owned by them reportedly costs around Rs. 250 crores, and the couple has named it as The Krishna Raj Bungalow.

The house has been under construction for almost 2 years, and if reports are to be believed, the Kapoor family will move to their new home in Diwali this year. A few weeks ago, during the end of August, an inside video of Alia Bhatt's new bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra area had circulated on social media without her knowledge or consent.

The actress, who was very upset about her privacy being invaded, had shared a stern note on her social media account, that read "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home- still under construction has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent."

She further added: "Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not "content" - it's a violation. It should never be normalized." Putting it firm and straight, Alia concluded, "Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would," Alia pointed out. So, here's a humble but film request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further," Alia said.

She also further asked the media to take down the viral footage of her house immediately. "And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you," her note concluded.