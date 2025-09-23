Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Make History With BBL Debut, In Talks With Four Franchises

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has already begun to look out for opportunities in the overseas T20 leagues after he retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL). In August, Ashwin announced his retirement from the IPL and expressed his desire to play the overseas T20 Leagues.

Ashwin already retired from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the Gabba Test ended in a draw. With his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League, the 38-year-old is no longer bound by Board Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) restrictions for contracted Indian cricketers, allowing him to freely negotiate with overseas T20 franchises.

Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin was named in India's squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled from November 7 to 9, marking his return to competitive cricket after retiring from his international and IPL career. Reportedly, Ashwin was in talks with the organizers of the ILT20 to register for the auction, which will take place on October 1.

Ashwin on the verge of a historic BBL signing

Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly looking for the opportunity to play in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League, which will take place in December this year. Ashwin did not sign up for the recently concluded BBL auction, but discussions with multiple franchises suggest he could secure a late signing, paving the way for his debut in Australia's premier T20 league.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, four BBL franchises - Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers are vying for Ashwin's signature, highlighting the demand for his services in the upcoming season of the tournament. Thunder and Hurricanes emerged as the frontrunners to rope in Ashwin for the latter stage of the BBL 2025/26 season.

No capped Indian player has been signed by the BBL franchises nor played in Australia's premier T20 league. If Ashwin is roped in by either of the four franchises, the 38-year-old is set to become the first Indian player to feature in the Big Bash League, making history in Australia's premier T20 competition.

ASHWIN TO BIG BASH TIME. - Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers are interested in having Ravi Ashwin in the BBL. (Espncricinfo). twitter/p4JttPijEY

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2025

Even after retirement from international cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin was not allowed to play overseas T20 leagues as long as he was under BCCI's contract rules, which restricted Indian players from participating in foreign tournaments without official permission. As per the BCCI, no contracted Indian players are allowed to participate in the overseas T20 Leagues.

With his retirement from IPL, Ashwin is no longer associated with the BCCI, giving him the freedom to sign with overseas T20 franchises and explore opportunities in leagues like BBL and ILT20 .

Why did Ashwin not sign for the BBL Auction?

The Big Bash League Draft 2025 took place on June 19, and Ravichandran Ashwin did not sign up as he had not yet retired from the IPL, making him ineligible for the initial draft. As per the BBL rule, the overseas players were required to nominate themselves for the draft, which the veteran Indian spinner did not do.

However, there are exemptions given to certain players for late signings with the BBL franchises, allowing them to join a team even after missing the initial draft, provided their circumstances, such as retirements from other leagues. For example, former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill was signed by Melbourne Renegades during the 2022-23 BBL as a special exemption after missing the initial draft.

In Ravichandran Ashwin's case, the Big Bash League could grant a similar exemption, enabling him to be signed by one of the franchises for the latter part of the 2025/26 season despite missing the initial draft. Additionally, the franchise that signs him will need to fit his salary within its overall budget. There is also a marketing agreement with Cricket Australia, which is not included in the salary cap.

Therefore, while Ashwin did not sign up for the BBL Draft initially, he could still secure a late signing through the league's exemption rule, allowing him to make his historic debut in the upcoming season of the tournament.