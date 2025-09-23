Carlsberg Recaps Its Investments In Azerbaijan Over Past 15 Years
According to him, as a result of this investment, more than 250 direct jobs have been created at the brewery, and more than 3,000 people are employed in related industries.
"Our main focus has always been on local production of barley and malt. By 2021, Azerbaijan has completely transformed from an importer of barley to a local producer of high-quality raw materials. In 2021, Carlsberg signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Economy, committing to invest in production and industrial development, including the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) program.
As part of this agreement, Carlsberg promised to invest 25 million manat ($14.7 million), and we are proud that this promise was fulfilled a year earlier in 2024.
"The new memorandum, covering the period from 2025 through 2029, provides for an additional investment of 30 million manat ($17.6 million). In this context, supporting local barley and malt production is one of the main goals," the company official noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment