Embrace Change Coaching Certification (ECCC) Program Achieves ICF Level 1 Accreditation As First Program Designed For BIPOC Coaches Serving BIPOC Clients

Award-winning career coaching firm launches first coaching certification program specifically designed to provide coach training and education to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) coaches who want to coach BIPOC clients.







New York, NY - Embrace Change, an award-winning M/WBE-certified career coaching and training firm, announces that its Embrace Change Coaching Certification (ECCC) program has achieved Level 1 Accreditation from the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Centering the unique experiences and challenges faced by BIPOC professionals in their careers, ECCC is the first coaching certification program specifically designed to provide coach training and education to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) coaches who want to effectively coach BIPOC clients.

ECCC features a comprehensive curriculum, rigorous training standards, and commitment to developing skilled, ethical BIPOC coaches who can effectively serve diverse client populations. This accreditation enables ECCC graduates to pursue the Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential from ICF, a globally recognized professional credential that enhances their credibility and expands their career opportunities.

“Achieving ICF accreditation represents a significant milestone not only for our program, but for all people of color who are interested in receiving culturally responsive coaching or becoming effective coaches themselves,” said Cynthia Pong, JD, Founder and CEO of Embrace Change.“We've created a one-of-a-kind space where aspiring coaches of color can develop their skills within a framework that honors their lived experiences while meeting the highest professional standards. This accreditation validates what we've always known––that excellent coaching education can and should be inclusive, culturally responsive, and transformative. While other coaching certification programs train BIPOC coaches, ECCC is unique in specializing specifically in preparing coaches of color to better serve clients of color.”

ECCC's inaugural cohort, who completed the program in August 2024, demonstrated exceptional outcomes that reflect the program's effectiveness. Graduates consistently praised the comprehensive approach to coaching education that combines ICF competencies with culturally responsive practices.

“The program is integral to introducing and providing a framework for coaching, further developing myself and my skills as a coach, and showing the power of coaching to positively impact people,” shared Kaity Tang, an ECCC graduate.

The ECCC program addresses a critical gap in the coaching education landscape, where BIPOC professionals have historically been underrepresented as coaches, as clients, and as students in traditional certification programs. By centering the experiences of people of color, ECCC creates an environment where participants can develop their authentic coaching voice while mastering evidence-based coaching methodologies.

The program features an all-BIPOC faculty of experienced coaches and trainers who bring both coaching expertise and deep understanding of the systemic challenges faced by professionals of color. This approach ensures that graduates are equipped not only with technical coaching skills but also with the cultural competence necessary to effectively serve diverse client populations.

Naseem Kapdi, another ECCC graduate, reflected on the confidence-building aspect of the program:“I'm feeling more confident as a coach. This program has helped me start to think about my coaching persona and what I'd like to bring to my coaching practice.”

Mari Eva Mendes, an additional program graduate, emphasized the specialized learning environment:“ECCC has imbued in me renewed confidence in moving my own coaching practice and skills forward, made me only want to learn more, and thankful that I waited for a WOC-centered learning environment.”

The ICF accreditation positions ECCC graduates to meet the growing demand for culturally competent coaches who can effectively support leaders of color in navigating workplace challenges, advancing their careers, and achieving their professional and life goals. Coaches with specialized training in serving BIPOC professionals are becoming essential resources.

Looking ahead, Embrace Change plans to expand the ECCC program to serve more aspiring and practicing BIPOC coaches while maintaining the intimate, supportive learning environment that has made the program successful. The company is also exploring additional specialized training modules that will further enhance graduates' ability to serve specific populations and address emerging coaching needs.

About the Embrace Change Coaching Certification (ECCC) Program

The Embrace Change Coaching Certification (ECCC) program is an ICF Level 1 Accredited program designed specifically for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) who aspire to become professional coaches and coach BIPOC clients. The comprehensive curriculum combines ICF Core Competencies with a culturally responsive learning environment, preparing graduates to effectively serve diverse client populations. The program features an all-BIPOC, ICF-credentialed faculty roster, structured peer and mentor coaching opportunities, a supportive professional learning community, and comprehensive performance evaluations.

About Embrace Change

Embrace Change is an award-winning career coaching and training firm specializing in working with women of color and people of color. Founded in 2015 by Cynthia Pong, JD, the company aims to empower 20,000 women of color to reach their full career potential by 2026. Over the past decade, Embrace Change has equipped more than 14,000 professionals and the institutions that employ them to build the clarity, infrastructure, and momentum they need to lead with confidence. The firm's Leadership Accelerator program won a 2023 Anthem Award for Best Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Community Space, Community Engagement Categories. Today, Embrace Change encompasses an online community of 200,000 across platforms. The organization is certified as an M/WBE in both New York State and New York City, and a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey M/WBE, SBE, and DBE.

About Cynthia Pong, JD

Cynthia Pong, JD, is an award-winning executive coach, Forbes Contributor for Leadership Strategies, and CNBC career change expert. As founder and CEO of Embrace Change, she leads an elite team of BIPOC career coaches who provide specialized coaching and training programs for women of color. Her clients have collectively negotiated over $750,000 in salary increases, and her Leadership Accelerator graduates have secured prestigious fellowships at the White House, Harvard, and Stanford. She is the author of Don't Stay in Your Lane: The Career Change Guide for Women of Color.

For more information about the ECCC program, visit or call 347-620-6328.