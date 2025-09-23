Socomec Launches COUNTIS P New Range Of Smart AC/DC Energy Meters For Efficient Energy Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 23, 2025: Socomec, a global leader in energy performance and power management solutions proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: COUNTIS P, a next-generation range of smart energy meters designed to meet the evolving needs of modern infrastructure. With over three decades of industry expertise, this launch reinforces Socomec's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in energy efficiency and digital transformation.
Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director - Greater India, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, emphasized the significance of the launch, stating, "As the energy consumption becomes increasingly complex across sectors, organizations are under pressure to manage usage more efficiently while ensuring compliance and sustainability. COUNTIS P offers a smarter, simpler way to manage energy through its compact design, AC/DC compatibility, and seamless integration with digital platforms. It empowers businesses to gain real-time insights, improve cost allocation, and drive meaningful progress toward energy efficiency goals". He stated that this innovation demonstrates Socomec's ongoing efforts to deliver intelligent, sustainable solutions that support customers in navigating today's energy challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities.
The COUNTIS P range delivers precision metering, modular design, and advanced connectivity, including Modbus RTU/TCP protocols. Designed for versatility, COUNTIS P is compatible with both AC and DC systems and operates seamlessly across single-phase and complex three-phase networks. Built to perform in harsh environments, it maintains high accuracy even under extreme temperature conditions. Its plug-and-play QuickConnect installation simplifies deployment, reducing time and complexity for installers and integrators.
When integrated with Socomec's digital monitoring platforms, COUNTIS P provides real-time energy insights that help customers track consumption, identify inefficiencies, make data-driven decisions, reduce operational costs, and support their sustainability goals. These capabilities make COUNTIS P a future-ready solution for organizations looking to optimize energy use and meet tightening regulatory standards.
In many sectors, managing sub-billing remains a critical challenge. Accurate sub-metering enables fair and transparent rebilling of energy consumption across tenants or business units. COUNTIS P meters are MID-certified, ensuring reliable accuracy and full compliance with regulatory requirements. This makes them an ideal solution for organizations seeking to avoid billing errors and ensure transparency in energy cost allocation. With features like QuickConnect technology, AC/DC compatibility, and MID certification, COUNTIS P is ideal for buildings, industry, infrastructure, and EV charging stations.
Socomec supports its customers throughout the entire lifecycle - from design to commissioning - ensuring high-performance, compliant, and sustainable electrical installations. As energy consumption becomes a critical issue for businesses, reducing kilowatt-hour usage not only lowers costs but also minimizes environmental impact. In this context, COUNTIS P stands out as a smart, reliable, and efficient tool for modern energy management.
About Socomec:
Established in 1922, Socomec is a globally renowned specialist in Low Voltage (LV) Power Switching, Monitoring, and Power Conversion products, dedicated to managing power and safeguarding people, equipment, and installations. Offering 24/7 Expert Services, Socomec ensures the reliability and optimization of end-users' equipment.
With a workforce of 3900 employees, 12 production sites, and over 30 subsidiaries spanning five continents, Socomec Group is a key player in the industry. Headquartered in Chennai, Socomec India boasts branch offices across 12 locations nationwide, with a cutting-edge manufacturing facility situated in Gurugram, Haryana.
Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director - Greater India, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, emphasized the significance of the launch, stating, "As the energy consumption becomes increasingly complex across sectors, organizations are under pressure to manage usage more efficiently while ensuring compliance and sustainability. COUNTIS P offers a smarter, simpler way to manage energy through its compact design, AC/DC compatibility, and seamless integration with digital platforms. It empowers businesses to gain real-time insights, improve cost allocation, and drive meaningful progress toward energy efficiency goals". He stated that this innovation demonstrates Socomec's ongoing efforts to deliver intelligent, sustainable solutions that support customers in navigating today's energy challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities.
The COUNTIS P range delivers precision metering, modular design, and advanced connectivity, including Modbus RTU/TCP protocols. Designed for versatility, COUNTIS P is compatible with both AC and DC systems and operates seamlessly across single-phase and complex three-phase networks. Built to perform in harsh environments, it maintains high accuracy even under extreme temperature conditions. Its plug-and-play QuickConnect installation simplifies deployment, reducing time and complexity for installers and integrators.
When integrated with Socomec's digital monitoring platforms, COUNTIS P provides real-time energy insights that help customers track consumption, identify inefficiencies, make data-driven decisions, reduce operational costs, and support their sustainability goals. These capabilities make COUNTIS P a future-ready solution for organizations looking to optimize energy use and meet tightening regulatory standards.
In many sectors, managing sub-billing remains a critical challenge. Accurate sub-metering enables fair and transparent rebilling of energy consumption across tenants or business units. COUNTIS P meters are MID-certified, ensuring reliable accuracy and full compliance with regulatory requirements. This makes them an ideal solution for organizations seeking to avoid billing errors and ensure transparency in energy cost allocation. With features like QuickConnect technology, AC/DC compatibility, and MID certification, COUNTIS P is ideal for buildings, industry, infrastructure, and EV charging stations.
Socomec supports its customers throughout the entire lifecycle - from design to commissioning - ensuring high-performance, compliant, and sustainable electrical installations. As energy consumption becomes a critical issue for businesses, reducing kilowatt-hour usage not only lowers costs but also minimizes environmental impact. In this context, COUNTIS P stands out as a smart, reliable, and efficient tool for modern energy management.
About Socomec:
Established in 1922, Socomec is a globally renowned specialist in Low Voltage (LV) Power Switching, Monitoring, and Power Conversion products, dedicated to managing power and safeguarding people, equipment, and installations. Offering 24/7 Expert Services, Socomec ensures the reliability and optimization of end-users' equipment.
With a workforce of 3900 employees, 12 production sites, and over 30 subsidiaries spanning five continents, Socomec Group is a key player in the industry. Headquartered in Chennai, Socomec India boasts branch offices across 12 locations nationwide, with a cutting-edge manufacturing facility situated in Gurugram, Haryana.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Alchemy Markets Launches Tradingview Integration For Direct Chart-Based Trading
- Next Generation Management Corp. (OTC: NGMC) Announces Strategic Shift Toward Digital Commerce Acquisitions
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Everstake Expands Institutional Solana Services With Shredstream, Swqos, And Validator-As-A-Service
- T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer To Fix Web3's Value Distribution Problem
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
CommentsNo comment