New Build Oil And Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook Report 2025-2030: 549 Projects Set To Commence Operations - 402 Gas Pipelines, 73 Oil Pipelines, 53 Product Pipelines, & 21 NGL Pipelines
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Build Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Globally, oil and gas trunk/transmission pipeline projects are positioned for substantial growth in the 2025 to 2030 outlook period due to rising energy demand, and ongoing efforts to enhance energy security. Of the 549 pipeline projects anticipated to commence operations during the outlook period, 402 are gas pipeline projects, 73 are oil pipelines, 53 are product pipelines, and 21 are NGL pipelines.
Scope
- Count of upcoming oil and gas trunk/transmission pipelines by major regions, development stage, pipeline type, and key countries globally during 2025 to 2030 Project cost outlook for major upcoming transmission pipelines by region, and key countries, for the period 2025-2030 Project cost outlook by pipeline type (crude oil, NGL, product, and natural gas) for the 2025-2030 period Details of major new-build pipelines expected to start operations from 2025 to 2030 globally and for each region
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on the pipeline type, development stage, and project cost of the major upcoming trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines globally Assess your competitor's pipelines stage, type, and project cost Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global oil and gas pipeline industry Keep abreast of important transmission pipelines data
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030
- Key Highlights Global Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type, and Development Stage Global Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Type, Region, and Key Countries Global Transmission Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Region and Key Countries Global Transmission Pipelines Project Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Major Global New Build Transmission Pipelines Projects
02. Asia Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030
- Asia Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type, and Development Stage Asia Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Asia Transmission Pipelines Project Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Major New Build Transmission Pipelines Projects in Asia
03. North America Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030
- North America Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type, and Development Stage North America Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries North America Transmission Pipelines Project Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Major New Build Transmission Pipelines Projects in North America
04. Europe Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030
- Europe Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type, and Development Stage Europe Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Europe Transmission Pipelines Project Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Major New Build Transmission Pipelines Projects in Europe
05. Middle East Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030
- Middle East Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type, and Development Stage Middle East Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Middle East Transmission Pipelines Project Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Major New Build Transmission Pipelines Projects in the Middle East
06. Africa Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030
- Africa Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type, and Development Stage Africa Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Africa Transmission Pipelines Project Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Major New Build Transmission Pipelines Projects in Africa
07. FSU Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030
- FSU Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type, and Development Stage FSU Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries FSU Transmission Pipelines Project Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Major New Build Transmission Pipelines Projects in the FSU
08. Oceania Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030
- Oceania Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type, and Development Stage Oceania Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Oceania Transmission Pipelines Project Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Major New Build Transmission Pipelines Projects in Oceania
09. South America Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030
- South America Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook by Pipeline Type, and Development Stage South America Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries South America Transmission Pipelines Project Cost Outlook by Pipeline Type and Key Countries Major New Build Transmission Pipelines Projects in South America
10. Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook to 2030 in Other Regions
- Caribbean Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook Central America Transmission Pipelines Projects Count and Cost Outlook
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
