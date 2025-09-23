AI Meets Hospitality: Future-Focused Evening To Explore The Next Era Of Guest Experience This September 24TH

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE's leading short stay and boutique hospitality community platform, Short Stay Circle, returns this month with its second Evening Connect event. Taking place on Wednesday, 24 September 2025 from 7pm at Mama Shelter Dubai, this edition will explore the theme“Beyond the Algorithm: AI & the Future of the Guest Experience.”

The event brings together hospitality founders, tech innovators, and brand leaders for an open conversation on how AI is transforming the guest journey, from pre-booking to post-stay, and what this means for service, storytelling, and operations. Panellists include Lauren Corbett, Director at Flag in the Sand; Adam Corbett, Founder of Seesy; Sophie Shekhavtsova, Director of Brand Development at Sandy Times; and Ignacio Kindelán, Co-Founder at Opperator AI.

Tickets are priced at AED 270 per person and include access to the full evening programme, featuring a curated panel discussion, networking opportunities with industry professionals, a welcome drink on arrival, canapés served throughout, and complimentary entry into the community raffle. A membership waitlist will also officially open on the night of the event, offering extended access to the wider community, set to launch by the end of the year.

This will be the second Evening Connect event from Short Stay Circle following its successful June debut, which focused on sustainability and sparked over 20 new brand collaborations within the local ecosystem. Presented in partnership with Ben Grove and the Koncept team as Creative Partner, with support from Lavi Zil, NikNak PR, Flag in the Sand, Seesy, Sandy Times, Opperator AI, and Mama Shelter, the second Evening Connect series will continue to establish Short Stay Circle as one of the most commercially relevant and community-led initiatives in the UAE's short-term rental space.