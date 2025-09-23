Russia Says Estonia Imagined Airspace Breach
(MENAFN) Russia’s fighter jets have never crossed into Estonian airspace, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, affirmed during an emergency UN Security Council session called at Tallinn’s request.
The Baltic nation, a NATO member, had earlier claimed that three military aircraft violated its airspace for 12 minutes, labeling the incident as an “unprecedented brazen” breach.
“Our neighbors have now imagined that Russia is at fault for an incursion into Estonian airspace,” Polyansky remarked on Monday, alluding to last week’s event. “There is no proof except the Russophobic hysteria coming from Tallinn.”
Representing Estonia, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna insisted that Tallinn possesses “hard evidence” of the alleged violation, providing what he described as radar data that traced the Russian jets’ flight route.
Polyansky countered, asserting that the Russian aircraft were conducting a scheduled flight and “did not stray from the agreed route, nor did they cross into Estonian airspace” while traversing “the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, over three kilometers from the island of Vaindloo.”
The Russian diplomat further noted that Estonia could have verified these details independently but chose not to.
“Its goal is different: to stir up hysteria and accuse Russia of provocations despite any facts and common sense,” he concluded.
The Baltic nation, a NATO member, had earlier claimed that three military aircraft violated its airspace for 12 minutes, labeling the incident as an “unprecedented brazen” breach.
“Our neighbors have now imagined that Russia is at fault for an incursion into Estonian airspace,” Polyansky remarked on Monday, alluding to last week’s event. “There is no proof except the Russophobic hysteria coming from Tallinn.”
Representing Estonia, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna insisted that Tallinn possesses “hard evidence” of the alleged violation, providing what he described as radar data that traced the Russian jets’ flight route.
Polyansky countered, asserting that the Russian aircraft were conducting a scheduled flight and “did not stray from the agreed route, nor did they cross into Estonian airspace” while traversing “the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, over three kilometers from the island of Vaindloo.”
The Russian diplomat further noted that Estonia could have verified these details independently but chose not to.
“Its goal is different: to stir up hysteria and accuse Russia of provocations despite any facts and common sense,” he concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment