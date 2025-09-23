Philsocial Expands Global Reach With Native Token Listing (PHL) On MEXC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhilSocial , the world's first philanthropic ecosystem, is proud to announce that its native utility token, Philcoin (PHL), will be listed on MEXC , one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, on Tuesday, 23 September at 15:00 UTC. This milestone follows the successful launch of PHL on BitMart earlier this year and marks another major step in PhilSocial's mission to merge blockchain innovation with philanthropy.







Philcoin is the utility token of PhilSocial, a first-of-its-kind philanthropic social media app that rewards users for their time and engagement. With over 100,000 users globally, PhilSocial is rapidly reshaping the way people interact online by creating a“Get2Give” model that combines meaningful social connections with financial empowerment.

Each month, PhilSocial users receive rewards in Philcoin tokens, which can be used directly within the app to support charitable causes, transact, upgrade their membership and, soon, purchase items on a marketplace, play games, listen to music and subscribe to education programmes. This creates a continuous cycle of impact and demonstrates how technology can serve both community and purpose.

“The listing on MEXC is a pivotal moment for us,” said Jerry Lopez, CEO of Philcoin.“Our mission has always been bigger than just crypto. We are building a global movement where philanthropy and technology come together to change the way giving happens. With this listing, we are opening the doors for even greater adoption, accessibility, and impact.”

MEXC, known for its strong liquidity, global user base, and support for promising blockchain projects, provides Philcoin with an ideal platform to accelerate growth, foster community engagement, and broaden access to its philanthropic ecosystem, PhilSocial.

The listing underscores PHL ecosystem's growing momentum in the blockchain and philanthropy sectors, following major milestones such as its successful BitMart launch, award recognition, global partnerships with businesses and non-profit organizations, and rapid user adoption.

About Philcoin and PhilSocial

PhilSocial is a social media app designed to build a global philanthropic movement on the blockchain. With its native token, Philcoin, users can earn rewards, support charitable causes, and create meaningful impact worldwide. By integrating giving into everyday online interactions, the PHL ecosystem is redefining the future of social media, philanthropy, and financial inclusion.

About MEXC

MEXC is a leading global digital asset exchange offering cutting-edge trading services, high liquidity, and secure operations for millions of users worldwide. With a strong commitment to innovation and user experience, MEXC has established itself as a preferred platform for both new and experienced traders.

Media Contact:

Tatum April

Chief Marketing Officer of Philcoin

...



