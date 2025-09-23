Aurora Parts And Procede Software Showcase New Integration Suite At Beyond The Box: 2025 Aurora Dealer Conference & Expo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aurora Parts and Procede Software used the stage at Beyond the Box: 2025 Aurora Dealer Conference & Expo to unveil the first wave of joint API-based integrations designed to streamline operations for commercial trailer dealerships and fleet customers across North America.The announcement marks the latest milestone in the companies' strategic partnership, first announced earlier this year, and underscores their shared commitment to automation, data transparency, and reducing manual workload for dealer and fleet operations.“This is a major milestone in our ongoing collaboration,” said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software.“We're eliminating redundant processes and building a smarter, more connected ecosystem for dealers and fleets. The ability to automate critical workflows like estimating, inventory management, and parts ordering will create measurable efficiencies for our users.”Unveiled at the Conference: New Integration SuiteDeveloped through a joint effort between both teams, the integrations connect Aurora Parts' digital platforms directly with Procede's Excede Dealer Management System (DMS), enabling faster, more accurate workflows in parts management and repair operations.The integrations demonstrated at the event included:.Aurora Parts FleetPerform to Excede Integration – Fleet-approved estimates automatically import into Excede as repair orders, eliminating manual input and ensuring consistent pricing and labor rates nationwide..Aurora Parts MDI (Management Dealer Inventory) – Provides data-driven stock recommendations using historical sales and real-time updates, helping dealers avoid shortages and improve turn rates through Excede sync..Aurora Parts To Go (eCommerce) Integration – Links Aurora Parts' digital catalog with Excede for real-time inventory, pricing accuracy, and order automation from the parts counter.Long-Term VisionThese integrations are currently in pilot rollout and represent only the first step in a broader effort to create a fully connected parts experience.“Together with Procede, we're delivering tangible value through technology,” said Brad Fulkerson, President & CEO of Aurora Parts.“Adding Procede as an integration partner reflects our commitment to innovation and to helping our customers operate with more speed, accuracy, and cost control.”Dealers and fleets interested in joining the pilot program or learning more about the integrations can contact their Aurora Parts or Procede Software representative or visit .About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.About Aurora PartsAurora Parts ( ), is the leading provider of Aftermarket service solutions for heavy-duty trailering equipment in North America. Aurora's cutting-edge technology platforms are supported by an industry-leading supply chain, a national network of trailer dealers, and five product distribution centers totaling 1.2 million square feet of storage space. Aurora's National Account program, FleetPerform, provides participating fleets with consolidated billing and lower costs on part sales and repair services for more than 2 million trailers.Aurora's expansive product breadth includes parts from over 450 suppliers covering all brands of trailers. Aurora's eCommerce platform, Aurora Parts to Go ( ), provides an“on the go” solution for equipment owners, small repair shops, and mobile service technicians by connecting them to Aurora dealers and providing an e-catalog of more than 20,000 trailer, chassis, and container parts, as well as trailer and truck body parts. Aurora is a proud distributor of all trailer brands, including exclusive aftermarket parts distribution with Great Dane and Utility.

