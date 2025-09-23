Youtube Channel @Erickaasa Welcomes Guest Trainer Roberto Vides For October 2025

Eric Kaasa and Roberto Vides, Fit After Fifty

Fitness Coaches Eric Kaasa and Roberto Vides

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eric Kaasa, the creator of the rapidly growing YouTube fitness channel @erickaasa, is excited to announce that elite fitness expert Roberto Vides will join the channel as a guest trainer for the entire month of October 2025.Known for his dynamic training style and deep knowledge of functional fitness, Roberto will bring a fresh perspective and powerful workouts to the @erickaasa audience - with a continued focus on helping men over 50 train smarter, move better, and feel stronger than ever.“Roberto brings energy, precision, and a serious commitment to helping people level up,” says Eric Kaasa.“He's the perfect partner to help show that age is just a number when it comes to strength, mobility, and vitality.”Throughout October, viewers can expect:Exclusive joint training sessions with Eric and RobertoFunctional strength workouts for men 50+Core stability, mobility, and injury-prevention routinesAdvanced progression techniques adapted for longevity and performanceReal-world motivation and expert coaching from two top-tier trainersWith Kaasa's mission to help men in their fifties feel as fit as they did in their twenties, the addition of Roberto Vides adds an exciting new layer of insight and impact to the channel's growing library of content.Don't miss this special collaboration - subscribe now at youtube/@erickaasaand turn on notifications so you're ready for every video drop this October.

