Qatar Views Education As Key Strategic Tool To Enhance Regional, International Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: Qatar views education as a key strategic tool for enhancing regional and international cooperation, with its investment in this sector aligned with its vision to achieve sustainable development and promote global peace.

Five years ago, the State of Qatar launched the pioneering“ Peacebuilding School” initiative through the EAA. The initiative aims to provide educational opportunities for students fleeing wars and conflicts in their countries, such as Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Palestine, and who have settled in Qatar, while also providing appropriate education for Arabic and other language speakers.

In the same context, the EAA launched the pioneering“Educate a Child” program in 2012, aiming to provide high-quality primary education to millions of out-of-school children around the world, particularly those affected by conflict and poverty.

The program works with international partner organizations to achieve significant progress in providing children who have dropped out of school due to poverty, cultural barriers, and conflict-affected environments with the opportunity to receive a complete basic education curriculum.

Through the Educate a Child program, EAA has implemented large-scale projects in collaboration with 82 global partners in 50 countries, achieving its goal of helping more than 10 million of the most marginalized and out-of-school children access quality primary education.

Regarding multilateral international action and the comprehensive approach to Qatari foreign policy, Senior Researcher at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies Dr. Ahmed Qasem Hussein told QNA that Qatar is not limited to diplomatic work alone, but rather pursues a comprehensive foreign policy that includes development, education, and support for humanitarian initiatives.

Hussein indicated that Qatari foreign policy is based on a comprehensive concept of security, where stability is not limited to military or political aspects alone, but rather viewed as a multidimensional process encompassing economic, social, and educational development.

He pointed out that Qatar's support for education and relief initiatives, particularly through organizations such as EAA and Qatar Charity, has enabled it to build strong bridges of trust with local communities and countries, significantly enhancing the effectiveness of its diplomatic role.

He believed that this integration between development and diplomacy gives Qatar additional capacity to address the roots of conflict, such as poverty and marginalization, and thus contributes to building a more sustainable peace in the long term.

In this context, he stressed that Qatar's approach to multilateral cooperation, particularly through the United Nations, demonstrates a deep awareness that contemporary challenges - from armed conflict to climate change and food security - cannot be addressed by any single country alone. He noted that Qatar has invested in building institutional partnerships by funding UN initiatives in the areas of education, refugee support, and youth empowerment.

In addition to its active development and relief efforts, Qatar also highlights other important peacebuilding initiatives through its hosting of major events and dialogue platforms, especially the Doha Forum, which will be held this year in its 23rd session from Dec 6-7, 2025, under the theme:“Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.” Leaders and experts from around the world will participate, with the aim of exploring paths toward more just, inclusive, and accountable systems for international cooperation.

These platforms are particularly important because they contribute to bringing viewpoints closer together, fostering a culture of dialogue among various parties, and establishing the principles of cooperation for a more stable and equitable world.

