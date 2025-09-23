Environment Ministry Eases Regulations To Boost Industry, Promote Green Economy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Environment will simplify regulations and strengthen public-private partnerships to support industrial growth, Secretary-General Omar Arabiat announced.Speaking at the Amman Chamber of Industry, Arabiat said immediate measures and procedural reforms will be introduced to streamline business operations and remove regulatory obstacles. He also encouraged manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices, including producing biodegradable plastic bags.Fathi Al-Jaghbeer, President of Jordanian and Amman Chambers of Industry, stressed the industry's key role in the national economy and job creation, calling for close coordination with the ministry on relevant policies.The Amman Chamber of Industry (JCI) will establish an office to assist factories with environmental impact assessments, helping reduce compliance costs.Alaa Abu Khazneh, Representative of the plastic sector in the JCI, noted that many factories are already complying with the government's ban on black plastic bags.Jordan currently hosts 291 plastic bag factories employing nearly 8,000 workers.