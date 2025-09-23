King Meets With Türkiye President In New York

King Meets With Türkiye President In New York
Jordan News Agency
New York, Sept. 23 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an on Monday, discussed coordinating efforts to reach comprehensive calm in the region, and stop the war on Gaza.
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the international conference on the implementation of the two-state solution in New York, His Majesty emphasised the urgency of halting Israel's ground operations in Gaza, and ensuring the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.
The King also highlighted the importance of the international community's role in exerting pressure to stop the attacks and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
