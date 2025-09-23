Air Defense Forces Destroy 103 Out Of 115 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .

According to the report, starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs, as well as other types of drones, from the following sectors: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 60 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 23, Air Defense Forces shot down/neutralized 103 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Missile strikes and 12 strike drones were recorded at six locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at eight locations.

A new group of enemy UAVs has been detected in the northeast, the Air Force warned.

Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk region and wound 13 more in 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 23, the Russians attacked the civilian infrastructure of the city of Tatarbunary in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region with ballistic missiles. A woman was killed. There are wounded.

