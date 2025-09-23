Draw Completed For CIS Games Football Tournament In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The draw for the football competition at the third CIS Games, set to take place in Azerbaijan, has been completed, Azernews reports.

Following the draw, Azerbaijan's U-16 national team will play against Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in Group A.

In Group B, the U-16 teams from Belarus, Russia, and Uzbekistan will compete.

The tournament, which will be held at Gabala City Stadium, will feature six teams divided into two groups.

The winners of each group will meet in the final to determine the champion, while the second-place teams from each group will play for third place, and the third-place teams will compete for fifth place.

The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will take place at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes, officials, and guests from CIS member nations are anticipated to attend the event.

A total of 246 sets of medals will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will feature the most medal sets, with 40 available. In team sports like football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan, the top performers and MVPs will also be recognized.

Azerbaijan will field the largest team with 349 athletes, followed by Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85).

In total, 1,846 athletes from these eight countries are expected to participate.