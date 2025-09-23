Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brigade Shares: Technical Weakness Points To ₹900 Support, Says SEBI Analyst

Brigade Shares: Technical Weakness Points To ₹900 Support, Says SEBI Analyst


2025-09-23 05:00:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Real estate developer Brigade Group announced that it had signed a joint development agreement for a new residential project in South Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,200 crore

In a regulatory filing on September 22, the company said it will be developing a residential project spread over 7.5 acres in Banashankari, 5th Stage, South Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, the Bengaluru-based realty company  signed a joint development agreement for a luxury residential project in East Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value of around Rs 2,500 crore.

The stock has seen a 5% fall over the last month. 

Analyst Take

SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis said Brigade's chart structure is very weak. They flagged a triangle pattern formation and identified support near ₹900 on the downside, which is a golden ratio zone. 

They advised traders to monitor whether the stock sees a rebound from this level. If Brigade breaks and closes below ₹900, they see the possibility of further downside.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has been 'neutral' for six months.

Brigade sentiment and message volume on Sep 23 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Brigade shares have declined 25% year-to-date (YTD). 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN23092025007385015968ID1110097998

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search