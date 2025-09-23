Blackstone EG & Partners Director General (DG) Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Amid African Investment Drive

Teresa Isabel Nnang, Director General of pan-African investment lobbying firm Blackstone EG&Partners, has joined this year's African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. Nnang's participation is expected to strengthen investment and collaboration in Equatorial Guinea as the country advances projects in offshore oil and gas processing.

Working across multiple sectors, Blackstone EG&Partners strives to build partnerships between African states, global investors and multilateral institutions. Prior to her role at the company, Nnang served as the CEO of Equatorial Guinea's national oil company GEPetrol, and as such, it well-positioned to lead discussions around emerging investment opportunities across Equatorial Guinea's oil and gas sectors.

Working closely with strategic partners, Blackstone EG&Partners has emerged as a trusted facilitator connecting governments, multilateral institutions and private capital. The company's primary roles include intermediation between investors and governments; regulatory and diplomatic process advisory; guidance on market entry and partnership development; projects and investment support; and promoting the country's opportunities internationally. With a strong understanding of Equatorial Guinea – as well the broader African institutional landscape -, the company is well-positioned to support strategic investments as companies navigate Africa's evolving energy market.

The company is already taking key steps towards facilitating investment in Equatorial Guinea. In September 2025, Blackstone EG&Partners and the National Development Agency of Equatorial Guinea signed an agreement to boost investment in the country. The agreement establishes a joint working framework aimed at coordinating activities, sharing information and promoting investment opportunities. It also lays the foundation for the partners to attract investors in high-impact development projects in the country.

The agreement comes at a pivotal time for Equatorial Guinea. With goals to increase oil and gas production, the country is making strides towards revitalizing legacy assets and advancing upstream projects. Strategic collaboration and new investment will serve as a vehicle for achieving these goals, underscoring the role companies such as Blackstone EG&Partners play. Recent milestones point to Equatorial Guinea's willingness to engage global investors.

Notably, ConocoPhillips transported its inaugural LNG cargo from the Punta Europa facility in June 2025, advancing the country's flagship Gas Mega Hub initiative. GEPetrol launched a multi-phase redevelopment plan at the Zafiro field in Block B, striving to increase production, optimize operations and ensure the field's long-term growth. The first phase was initiated in 2025 and encompassed the reconnection of select wells previously tied to the Zafiro Producer floating production unit. Phase two will optimize costs and enhance well efficiency while phase three will deliver a full redevelopment of the field. Trident Energy is advancing the development of Block G, with the company bringing the first infill well online in 2024, while Kosmos Energy recently completed an exploration drilling campaign in the country.

While these developments highlight the potential for large-scale investments in Equatorial Guinea, with over 1.1 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 1.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, the country continues to offer significant growth potential for active and potential operators. With Equatorial Guinea set to launch its EG Ronda 2026 Licensing Round at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, the country is gearing up to welcome a wave of investment across its upstream market. Blackstone EG&Partners stands ready to support future investors seeking forays into this dynamic energy market.

“Equatorial Guinea is entering a transformative phase, with new investment frameworks and upstream opportunities unlocking long-term growth. Amid this growth, Blackstone EG&Partners plays a crucial role in advancing Equatorial Guinea's investment landscape. By connecting governments, investors and institutions, the company is driving strategic projects that will shape the country's long-term growth and development,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

