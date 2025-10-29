Court Rejects Plea To Allow Non-Muslim Minority Chiefs

File Photo

New Delhi- The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking appointment of members of minority communities other than Muslims and Sikhs as chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM).

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela granted the petitioner opportunity to approach the government with his plea.

The bench observed that the NCM Act mandates inclusion of members from minority communities in the commission, but does not require the appointment of individuals from any specific community as chairperson.

“Section 3 of the act only provided that the commission shall consist of a chairperson, vice chairperson, and five members. The act does not provide that the commission shall comprise all the members belonging to minority communities. The only provision is that five members, including the chairperson, shall be among the minority communities. The provision does not provide that the members or the chairperson shall be from a particular minority community,” the bench said.

The bench directed the authorities concerned to consider the representation if it was made by the petitioner on the issue.