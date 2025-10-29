Egypt To Launch National Health Tourism Platform In Push To Become Global Medical Hub By 2030

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is set to launch a National Health Tourism Platform as part of its ambitious goal to position the country among the top 10 global destinations for medical and wellness tourism by 2030. Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced this development on Wednesday, outlining the government's commitment to bolstering Egypt's healthcare reputation internationally.

Speaking at the second meeting of the National Council for Health Tourism, Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that the platform would play a pivotal role in fostering trust among international patients. He highlighted Egypt's blend of skilled medical professionals, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and unique natural resources as key factors driving the country's attractiveness as a medical tourism destination.

The digital platform is poised to be a major advancement in Egypt's ongoing health sector transformation, providing a streamlined, user-friendly system for booking medical and wellness services. It will allow non-Egyptian patients to easily plan and manage their treatment journeys-from arrival to departure-while ensuring strict data protection and patient rights.

Abdel Ghaffar further shared that the council had reviewed proposals for the platform's logo and discussed the accreditation standards for healthcare providers, ensuring that all participating institutions meet international quality and safety standards.

Scheduled to launch in November, the platform aims to increase service transparency and accessibility. This initiative aligns with Egypt's broader National Health Tourism Strategy for 2030, which focuses on enhancing digital infrastructure, developing human resources, boosting international marketing efforts, and promoting sustainability in the sector.

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi highlighted the government's view of health tourism as a key pillar for sustainable development, integrating sports and wellness programs alongside medical treatment. Local Development Minister Manal Awad added that her ministry is working on upgrading infrastructure in key regions with natural and therapeutic assets to attract more international patients and tourists.