Keke Palmer, Her Son Dress Up As Snoop Dogg And Bow Wow For Halloween

Hollywood actress-singer Keke Palmer and her son are getting creative for Halloween. The actress-singer, 32, shared a few posts on Instagram posing alongside her 2-year-old son Leodis "Leo" as she debuted their costume for Halloween this year.

The mother-son duo dressed up as Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow, channelling the pair from the latter's 2000 hit song 'Bow Wow (That's My Name)', reports 'People' magazine.

In one photo, Palmer dressed up as Snoop Dogg, wearing a white T-shirt, zip-up hoodie, baggie pants and white sneakers.

As per 'People', she added a silver chain to accessorise. Her son wore a white sweatband around his head, a dark-wash denim jacket, white T-shirt and sunglasses as he posed alongside her.

"My son, my lil road dog FORREAL! Happy Halloween", Palmer wrote in the caption. She also posted a video of herself and Leo singing along to the song, which showed the toddler bopping around and adjusting his sunglasses.

"Woof the dogs came to playyyy. Happy Halloween”, wrote Palmer. Palmer welcomed her son in February 2023 with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. Earlier this month, the actress got candid about being a single mom in a lengthy caption on her Instagram.

"Omg I think my baby is a performer yall! Hahahahahah!!! Yall see him putting on for the camera???" Palmer wrote alongside a few adorable shots of her little one. "This is to all my mother's doing it on their own.

She continued, "Not as a moment of pity or as a badge of hardship because being a mother is difficult, period. I just want to acknowledge you! It has been a really hard week for me and I honestly try very hard not to make TOO personal posts”.

She went on to say that the point she's trying to make is the same one she's telling herself.