Amanda Seyfried Lauds Sydney Sweeney, Says Latter's Journey Is 'Beautiful And Fun'

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has found a new admirer, and she is from the industry. Fellow actress Amanda Seyfried has said that she thinks Sydney Sweeney is "beautiful and fun".

The 39-year-old actress stars alongside Sydney, 28, in 'The Housemaid', and Amanda has revealed that she loved working with the blonde beauty on the new psychological thriller film, reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking to 'People' magazine, Amanda explained, "I think she's beautiful and fun. And we definitely love what we do, and we love the project so much, so it's infectious. We saw the movie and we both loved it”.

Amanda has also been busily promoting 'The Testament of Ann Lee'. her new historical drama musical film, in recent times, while Sydney plays the lead in Christy, the new sports drama movie. Amanda shared,“We were just together last week because we're doing a lot of promotion for 'The Housemaid movie'. It's really crazy timing. Our independent movies are premiering the same day, within hours of each other”.

As per 'Female First UK', Sydney has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years - but she previously admitted that she's still "navigating" fame.

The actress, who has recently starred in movies such as 'Anyone but You', 'Madame Web' and 'Immaculate', told ES Magazine in 2023, "I think I'm still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible”.

"And I think I am. I talk a lot, I'm very open and it'll probably be to my detriment, but I don't know how people can hide behind an image. At the same time, I don't owe people answers”, she added.