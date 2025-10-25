403
Maduro accuses US ‘inventing a new eternal war’
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro criticized the United States on Friday, accusing it of "inventing a new eternal war" as tensions rise over attacks on suspected drug-running vessels in the Caribbean.
“The people of the United States know it, they are inventing a new eternal war,” Maduro stated from Caracas. He further pointed out the contradiction, saying, “They promised they would never get involved in another war, and now they are inventing a war that we are going to prevent.
How? By mobilizing the peoples of South America.”
Maduro also defended Venezuela’s stance, claiming that his country is no longer involved in the production of coca leaves and accusing the U.S. of making exaggerated and baseless allegations against his nation.
In a move that heightened tensions, Maduro recently announced the deployment of 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles to bolster Venezuela’s air defense systems. This announcement came in response to the growing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, which Caracas perceives as a direct threat designed to promote "regime change."
